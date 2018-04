April 25 (Reuters) - Devro PLC:

* TRADING FOR PERIOD JAN. 1, 2018 TO CURRENT DATE WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* DEVRO 100 PROGRAMME CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL, WITH ACTIONS ON TRACK TO DELIVER TARGETED COST SAVINGS FOR YEAR.

* BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT DEVRO IS WELL PLACED TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN 2018.