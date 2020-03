BRIEF-Devro Swings To Statutory Loss For FY

March 4 (Reuters) - Devro Plc:

* REG - DEVRO PLC - FULL YEAR RESULTS

* COST SAVINGS OF £7.4 MILLION ACHIEVED - AHEAD OF ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS

* 2019 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 33.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 32.1 MILLION POUNDS

* FY UNDERLYING REVENUE 250.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 253.4 MILLION STG

* PROPOSING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 6.3P PER SHARE (2018: 6.3P) BRINGING TOTAL FOR YEAR TO 9.0P PER SHARE (2018: 9.0P)

* SAYS “IN 2020 WE EXPECT TO ACHIEVE GOOD VOLUME GROWTH IN EMERGING”

* CLOSELY MONITORING CURRENT AND POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

* IN MATURE MARKETS EXPECT VOLUME GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICAN SNACKING MARKET

* ANTICIPATE CONTINUATION OF CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS IN UK, EUROPE (PARTICULARLY IN H1); EXPECTS GROUP VOLUMES TO BE AHEAD OF 2019

* MANUFACTURING LOCATION IN NANTONG, CHINA, IS OPERATING AT NORMAL CAPACITY AND NOT FACING LABOUR OR SUPPLY SHORTAGES

* ON COVID-19, PUT IN PLACE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AND REVIEWING BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS FOR GROUP

* ABSENT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19, BOARD EXPECTS GOOD PROGRESS IN 2020

* FY STATUTORY LOSS BEFORE TAX 21.8 MILLION STG VERSUS PRETAX PROFIT 17.5 MILLION STG A YEAR EARLIER