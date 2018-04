April 18 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd :

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 180 BILLION RUPEES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF NON-CONVERTIBLE PERPETUAL UNSECURED DEBENTURES, UPTO 5 BILLION RUPEES