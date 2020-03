BRIEF-Dewhurst Says In First Five Months Of Current Year No Material Covid-19 Impact

March 31 (Reuters) - Dewhurst PLC:

* DEWHURST PLC - IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020 THERE WAS NO MATERIAL COVID-19 IMPACT ON OVERALL GROUP TRADING

* DEWHURST PLC - OVERALL FIRST HALF REVENUES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £28 MILLION

* DEWHURST PLC - BOARD HOPES TO MAINTAIN DEWHURST’S DIVIDEND POLICY FOR YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

* DEWHURST - ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON GROUP'S FUTURE PERFORMANCE IS BEING WITHDRAWN