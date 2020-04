April 28 (Reuters) - DexCom Inc:

* DEXCOM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 REVENUE $405.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $358 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ITS 2020 GUIDANCE

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CO HELD $1.5 BILLION IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AND CO'S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS UNDRAWN