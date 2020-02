BRIEF-Dexcom Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.00

Feb 13 (Reuters) - DexCom Inc:

* DEXCOM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q4 REVENUE $462.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $442.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.77 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 23%

* SEES 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 13%

* SEES 2020 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 64%