BRIEF-Dexia Shareholders Approve Preference Share Conversion And Profit Share Issue To French and Belgian States

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dexia Sa:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CONVERSION OF COMPANY‘S PREFERENCE SHARES AND ISSUE OF PROFIT SHARES TO STATES

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OF CONVERSION OF PREFERENCE SHARES SUBSCRIBED IN 2012 BY BELGIAN AND FRENCH STATES

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OF ISSUING PROFIT SHARES

* 2012 PREFERENCE SHARES ARE CONVERTED AT CONVERSION RATE OF 14.446 ORDINARY SHARES FOR ONE PREFERENCE SHARE‍​

* PROFIT SHARES BEARING CONTINGENT LIQUIDATION RIGHTS (CLR) ARE GRANTED TO THE BELGIAN AND FRENCH STATES

* CLR GIVE STATES RIGHT TO BENEFIT FROM PREFERENTIAL DISTRIBUTION, ON LIQUIDATION OF DEXIA

