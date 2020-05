May 28 (Reuters) - Dextech Medical AB:

* DEXTECH’S PHASE IIB STUDY FOR OSTEODEX CONCLUDES WITH POSITIVE FOLLOW-UP RESULTS

* FORMALITIES IN FORM OF CLOSING STUDY DATABASE AND SIGNING OF FOLLOW-UP FORMS (ECRFS) HAVE BEEN DELAYED SOMEWHAT AS RESULT OF ONGOING VIRUS PANDEMIC

* STUDY’S FINAL RESULTS WILL BE PRESENTED, TOGETHER WITH COMPANY’S AND CEO’S COMMENTS, IN FORM OF A PRESS RELEASE IN JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)