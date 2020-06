BRIEF-DexTech: Positive Follow-Up Results In Phase IIb Study For OsteoDex

June 12 (Reuters) - Dextech Medical AB:

* DEXTECH’S PHASE IIB STUDY FOR OSTEODEX ENDS WITH POSITIVE FOLLOW-UP RESULTS

* PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF STUDY CONCERNING MARKERS OF BONE METABOLISM HAVE BEEN WELL ACHIEVED

* RESULTS OF STUDY ARE VERY POSITIVE AND SHOW THAT OSTEODEX EFFECTIVELY SLOWS DOWN TUMOUR DISEASE

* TREATMENT WAS VERY WELL TOLERATED (FEW AND MILD SIDE EFFECTS) AND GOOD DISEASE-SLOWING EFFECT WAS ALSO SEEN IN LOWEST DOSES

* COMPANY'S INTENTION IS TO SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT BEFORE END OF CURRENT YEAR