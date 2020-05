May 5 (Reuters) - Dexus:

* IMPLEMENTED ANNUAL LEAVE INITIATIVES, A FREEZE ON RECRUITMENT AND TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN REMUNERATION

* IMPLEMENTED 15% REDUCTION IN BASE FEES FOR NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* IMPLEMENTED 15% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR CEO

* IMPLEMENTED 10% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY ACROSS ALL OTHER EXECUTIVE LEVEL ROLES