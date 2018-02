Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dexus Property Group:

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $437.3 MILLION VERSUS $384 MILLION ​

* HY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITY HOLDERS AFTER TAX $997.1 MILLION VERSUS $716 MILLION

* ‍UPGRADED MARKET GUIDANCE FOR DISTRIBUTION PER SECURITY GROWTH TO 4.5-5.0% FROM 4.0-4.5% FOR 2018​

* ‍HY UNDERLYING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) $307.5 MILLION VERSUS $287.7​ MILLION

* HY ‍DISTRIBUTION PER SECURITY OF 23.7 CENTS​