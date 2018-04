April 25 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG:

* FY BUSINESS VOLUME EUR 23.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 5.4 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY GROSS RESULT IMPROVED TO EUR -1.4 MILLION, UP FROM EUR -8.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 BUSINESS VOLUME OF BETWEEN EUR 400 MILLION AND EUR 500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)