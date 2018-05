May 15 (Reuters) - Differential Brands Group Inc:

* Q1 SALES FELL 3 PERCENT TO $38.8 MILLION

* FOR Q1 OF 2018 AND 2017, NET LOSS AND LOSS PER SHARE WERE $4.1 MILLION AND $0.43 PER SHARE

* QTRLY CONSUMER DIRECT INCREASE WAS DRIVEN BY A 16% COMPARABLE STORES NET SALES INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: