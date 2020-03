BRIEF--DFDS Says Outlook 2020 Suspended

March 18 (Reuters) - Dfds AS:

* REG-DFDS: OUTLOOK 2020 SUSPENDED

* DFDS A/S - RESULT FOR THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 WAS OVERALL IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* DFDS - UNTIL NOW FREIGHT ACTIVITY HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS BUT STARTED TO DECREASE AS MANUFACTURING PLANTS SUSPEND OPERATIONS

* DFDS - BOARD DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND AT AGM TO BE HELD IN APRIL 2020

* DFDS- FURTHER RESTRICTIONS ON INTRA-EUROPEAN TRAVEL AND GENERAL LOCK-DOWN MEASURES HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED FINANCIAL VISIBILITY

* DFDS - OUTLOOK WILL BE UPDATED ONCE IT IS POSSIBLE TO ASSESS THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

