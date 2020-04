BRIEF-DFS Furniture Says Current Order Bank & Latent Customer Demand Expected To Mitigate Weaker Macroeconomic Environment Following Store Re-Openings

April 22 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* OPERATING PROFIT DROP THROUGH OF ANY REVENUE VARIANCES FOLLOWING RE-OPENING OF SHOWROOMS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 45%

* WILL ALSO BE AN £18 MILLION BENEFIT IN FY21 FROM BUSINESS RATES HOLIDAY, IN ADDITION TO BENEFITS FROM ACTIONS ON MARKETING AND OVERHEADS

* GROUP’S CURRENT ORDER BANK & LATENT CUSTOMER DEMAND EXPECTED TO MITIGATE WEAKER MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT FOLLOWING STORE RE-OPENINGS

* GROUP CAN FULFIL ITS ORDER BANK QUICKLY ONCE LOCKDOWN ENDS, WITH A THIRD OF ORDER BOOK EITHER IN STOCK OR IN TRANSIT FROM SUPPLIERS

* C. 5,000 EMPLOYEES PROMPTLY FURLOUGHED

* 20% REDUCTION IN PAY OF ALL BOARD MEMBERS AND 38 SENIOR MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES WHO ARE STILL WORKING

* LANDLORD DISCUSSIONS PROGRESSING WELL

* SUPPLIER PAYMENTS REPHASED TO LIMIT UNWIND OF GROUP’S NEGATIVE WORKING CAPITAL POSITION TO C. £70 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS REPHASED

* ALL BUT NON-DISCRETIONARY MAINTENANCE EXPENDITURE INCURRED IN LOCK DOWN PERIOD (C.£0.4M/MONTH)

* TAX PAYMENT PHASING BENEFITS SECURED

