BRIEF-DFS Furniture Says HY Dividends Per Share 3.7p

March 10 (Reuters) - DFS Furniture PLC:

* INTERIM RESULTS

* HY GROSS SALES 629.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 668.8 MILLION STG

* HY REVENUE 488.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 517.6 MILLION STG

* HY PBT PRE IFRS 16 19.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 35.3 MILLION STG

* HY PBT 15.9 MILLION STG

* ISOLATED SYSTEMS RELATED DISRUPTION IN SOFA WORKSHOP WITH A ONE-OFF ANNUAL IMPACT TO PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £4-5M EXPECTED

* IS NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE GUIDANCE WITH ANY CERTAINTY FOR FULL-YEAR OUT-TURN IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* SUPPLY CHAIN POSITION SHOULD NORMALISE BEFORE FINANCIAL YEAR END IN RELATION TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* ONLY IN VERY RECENT DAYS THAT WE HAVE OBSERVED ANY CHANGE IN CONSUMER FOOTFALL TO OUR SHOWROOMS IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* TRADING IN SECOND HALF FOR GROUP HAS STARTED SATISFACTORILY

* TRADING IN SECOND HALF FOR GROUP HAS STARTED SATISFACTORILY

* DFS BRAND SEEING ORDER INTAKE GROWTH YEAR-ON-YEAR AND GOOD GROSS MARGINS IN H2