BRIEF-DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Resolves Share Capital Increase

July 6 (Reuters) - DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG AG :

* RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM CURRENTLY EUR 26,523,240.00 BY UP TO EUR 2,652,320.00 TO UP TO EUR 29,175,560.00

* TO ISSUE UP TO 1,326,160 NEW ORDINARY BEARER SHARES WITH NO PAR VALUE, EACH SUCH SHARE WITH A NOTIONAL VALUE OF EUR 2.00 IN COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL AND WITH FULL DIVIDEND RIGHTS AS FROM 1 JANUARY 2020

* NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE SHALL BE USED BY COMPANY TO CONTINUE ITS CURRENT GROWTH STRATEGY