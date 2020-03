March 23 (Reuters) - DGA SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EPIDEMIC MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S AND ITS UNITS’ FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EPIDEMIC MAY CAUSE SHIFTS IN PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SCHEDULES, LOWER PRICING OF SHARES OF UNITS, INCREASED RISK IN GRANTED LOANS PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)