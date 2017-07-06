FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DGSE Companies announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DGSE Companies announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - DGSE Companies Inc:

* DGSE Companies, Inc announces letter of intent for accretive acquisition of pawn businesses

* DGSE companies inc says DGSE expects acquisition to bring promising revenue and earnings accretion to shareholders going forward

* DGSE companies inc - has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire equity interests in national pawn, inc. And its related affiliates

* DGSE companies inc - DGSE’s board of directors’ approval is required in order to enter into such definitive agreement

* DGSE expects to post a profit in q2 of 2017 and “show continued operational improvement”

* DGSE companies inc - DGSE anticipates divesting its wholesale division fairchild international and associated website in near term

* DGSE companies inc - company seeks to streamline its operations, focusing its fine-watch marketing and business in retail sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

