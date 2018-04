April 23(Reuters) - DHC Software Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a Huaibei-based wholly owned tech unit

* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a Xinjiang-based wholly owned big data unit

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3PGFWh; goo.gl/o3P1NQ

