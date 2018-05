May 23 (Reuters) - DHI Group Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - DHI GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF HCAREERS

DHI GROUP INC SAYS IT HAS SOLD ITS HOSPITALITY BUSINESS, HCAREERS, TO VIRGIL HOLDINGS, INC. FOR APPROXIMATELY $16.5 MILLION IN CASH