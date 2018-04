April 10 (Reuters) - DHI Group Inc:

* DHI GROUP, INC. NAMES ART ZEILE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ART ZEILE WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SUCCEEDING CURRENT CEO MICHAEL DURNEY

* DURNEY WILL STAY ON IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)