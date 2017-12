Dec 21 (Reuters) - DHOFAR FISHERIES AND FOOD INDUSTRIES CO :

* CALLS EGM ON DEC 31 TO APPROVE INCREASE IN ISSUED, PAID-UP CAPITAL TO 5.65 MILLION RIALS FROM 2.5 MILLION RIALS

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE BY TRANSFERRING ADVANCE CAPITAL PAYMENT FROM A RELATED PARTY THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* EGM TO APPROVE REDUCTION OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL TO 2 MILLION RIALS FROM 5.65 MILLION RIALS TO WRITE OFF PART OF ACCUMULATED LOSSES