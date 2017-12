Dec 26 (Reuters) - DHOFAR INSURANCE CO:

* RECEIVES CMA LETTER INSTRUCTING TO SUSPEND SOME ACTIVITIES OF CO EFFECTIVE FROM JAN 2018, UNLESS SOLVENCY MARGIN DEFICIT IS RESOLVED

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS COMMITTED TO SUPPORT CO BY INJECTING FUNDS TO RESTRUCTURE CO’S CAPITAL AND TO RESOLVE SOLVENCY MARGIN DEFICIT Source: (bit.ly/2DOhlVN) Further company coverage: )