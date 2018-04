BRIEF-DHT Holdings Announces $485 Mln Refinancing And Increase In Revolving Credit Facility

April 24 (Reuters) - DHT Holdings Inc:

* DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES $485 MILLION REFINANCING AND INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES $485 MILLION REFINANCING AND INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* DHT HOLDINGS INC - ENTERED INTO A $485 MILLION SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS

* DHT HOLDINGS INC - NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE EQUAL TO LIBOR + 2.40% AND WILL HAVE A 20-YEAR REPAYMENT PROFILE

* DHT HOLDINGS INC - DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MILLION

* DHT HOLDINGS INC - WITH NEW CREDIT FACILITY, INCREASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, DHT HAS EXTENDED MATURITY FOR REFINANCED FACILITIES TO Q2 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: