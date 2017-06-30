FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-DHT Holdings says 47.7 mln common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DHT Holdings says 47.7 mln common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - DHT Holdings Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $850 million - SEC Filing

* DHT Holdings Inc - 47.7 million common shares offered by the selling shareholder‍​s‍​

* Says will not receive any of the proceeds from any such sales of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders

* DHT Holdings says plan to use net proceeds from sale of securities to fund expansion of fleet, pending vessel acquisitions and shipbuilding contracts Source text: [bit.ly/2u6r1X0] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.