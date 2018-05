May 13 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd:

* DHX MEDIA FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY ON PEANUTS

* DHX MEDIA LTD - AGREEMENT WITH SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT WHEREBY SMEJ WILL INDIRECTLY PURCHASE 49% OF CO’S 80% INTEREST IN PEANUTS FOR C$237 MILLION IN CASH

* DHX MEDIA- PRO FORMA FOR TRANSACTION, CO TO OWN 41% OF PEANUTS, SMEJ TO OWN 39%, AND MEMBERS OF FAMILY OF CHARLES M. SCHULZ TO CONTINUE TO OWN 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: