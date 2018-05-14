BRIEF-DHX Media forms strategic partnership with Sony on Peanuts

May 14 (Reuters) - Sony Corp

* Says DHX Media Ltd and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.(SMEJ) announce today that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby SMEJ will indirectly purchase 49 percent of DHX Media’s 80 percent interest in Peanuts Holdings LLC for $185 million (about 20.4 billion yen), subject to customary working capital adjustments

* DHX Media will own 41 percent of Peanuts, SMEJ will own 39 percent, and the members of the family of Charles M. Schulz will continue to own 20 percent after transaction

* DHX Media and SMEJ aim to complete the transaction on June 30

