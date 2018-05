BRIEF-DHX Media Ltd Posts Q3 Loss Per Share $0.06

May 14 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd:

* REVENUE FOR Q3 2018 GREW BY 49 PERCENT TO $116.5 MILLION

* ON TRACK TO REALIZE $11 MILLION IN TARGETED ANNUAL SYNERGIES ON PEANUTS AND COMPANY-WIDE COST-REDUCTIONS BY THE END OF FISCAL 2019

* CO DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018

* DHX MEDIA - DECIDED TO TERMINATE PRACTICE OF PROVIDING FORWARD-LOOKING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE , WILL NOT BE PROVIDING UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

* DHX MEDIA - STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 30, 2018

* DHX MEDIA - SPECIAL COMMITTEE IS EVALUATING OPPORTUNITIES, SUCH AS SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND, POTENTIALLY DE-LISTING FROM NASDAQ TO REALIZE COST SAVINGS

* QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW C$122.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S