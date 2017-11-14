FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​
November 14, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd:

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly net income C$8.1 million versus C$1.4 million ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly revenue C$98.6 million versus C$53.8 million ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd - both the peanuts integration and cost-reduction program continue to progress on plan

* Dhx Media Ltd - on track to realize target of $11 million in total annualized acquisition-related synergies and cost reductions by end of fiscal 2019

* Dhx Media Ltd - management has reaffirmed its outlook metrics for fiscal 2018, including cash flow and adjusted ebitda

* Q1 revenue view C$97.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view C$0.22, revenue view c$462.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per common share C$0.07 ‍​

* Dhx Media Ltd qtrly earnings per common share C$0.06 ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zAdX1F) Further company coverage:

