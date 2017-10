BRIEF-DHX Media qtrly ‍net loss $18.3 mln vs loss $1.7​ mln

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media reports results for fiscal 2017

* DHX Media Ltd - ‍peanuts’ first year cost synergies on track; SG&A reduction program initiated​

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.02per share

* DHX Media Ltd - sg&a reduction program initiated

* Qtrly ‍revenue $87.6 million versus $75.3 million ​

* DHX Media Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted net income $4.7 million versus $0.5​ million

* DHX Media Ltd - ‍realigned management team to streamline production, restructure licensing activities​

* DHX Media Ltd - ‍integration on peanuts is on track to achieve $5 million in targeted, first-year cost synergies​

* DHX Media Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss $18.3 million versus loss $1.7​ million

* Q4 revenue view C$101.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: