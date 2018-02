BRIEF-DIA FY Net Sales Down At 8.62 Billion Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA):

* FY NET SALES 8.62 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.67 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 109.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 174.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS SEES CONTINUED COST-EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT IN 2018

* SEES CAPEX ALIGNED WITH 3.5% TO 4.0% OVER NET SALES LONG-TERM GUIDANCE, WITH GROWING WEIGHT OF EMERGING MARKETS

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 568.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 627.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO