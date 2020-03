March 24 (Reuters) -

* DIACARTA INC. HAS FILED FOR EUA WITH THE FDA AND HAS RECEIVED CE MARK FOR ITS HIGHLY SENSITIVE QUANTIVIRUS™ SARS-COV-2 TEST

