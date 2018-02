Feb 12 (Reuters) - Diacarta Ltd

* DIACARTA LTD SAYS RAISED $45 MILLION USD SERIES B FUNDING TO EXPAND LIQUID BIOPSY CANCER DETECTION PLATFORM & SERVICES

* DIACARTA LTD SAYS SERIES B FUNDING LED BY FORTUNE FOUNTAIN CAPITAL AND WAS ALSO SUBSCRIBED TO BY GOOD HEALTH CAPITAL