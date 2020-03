March 24 (Reuters) - Diadrom Holding AB:

* GIVES NOTICE OF DISMISSAL DUE TO WORK FAILURE CAUSED BY COVID-19

* MANAGEMENT HAS MADE THIS DECISION IN LIGHT OF MAJOR CHANGES IN OCCUPANCY SITUATION AFTER A KEY CUSTOMER PAUSED ALL PROJECTS WITH REFERENCE TO COVID-19

* 25 POSITIONS TO BE LAID OFF DUE TO SHORTAGE OF WORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)