Nov 14 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc

* ‍LAUNCHES AND PRICES 0.000% 3 YEAR AND 0.500% LONG 6 YEAR FIXED RATE EURO DENOMINATED BONDS​

* ‍LAUNCHED AND PRICED EUR 1.275 BILLION FIXED RATE EURO DENOMINATED BONDS UNDER ITS EUROPEAN DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME​

* ‍ISSUER OF BONDS WILL BE DIAGEO FINANCE PLC, WITH PAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST FULLY GUARANTEED BY DIAGEO PLC​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​