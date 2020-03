March 23 (Reuters) - Diageo PLC:

* DIAGEO PLEDGES MORE THAN EIGHT MILLION BOTTLES OF SANITISER FOR FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS

* DIAGEO - TO ENABLE CREATION OF MORE THAN 8 MILLION BOTTLES OF HAND SANITISER, BY DONATING UP TO 2 MILLION LITRES OF ALCOHOL TO MANUFACTURING PARTNERS