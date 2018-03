March 27 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc:

* SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

* SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018

* SAYS IN LIGHT OF BURNS' APPOINTMENT TO VEON, DIAGEO AND BURNS AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED