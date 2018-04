April 16 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA :

* SIGNS DISTRIBUTION CONTRAT OF CELISS SOLUTION IN CHINA WITH CO JCCO

* CONTRACT TO LAST 5 YRS AND TO BE WORTH UP TO EUR 10 MILLION

* DELIVERY OF FIRST SOLUTIONS EXPECTED IN THE COMING WEEKS