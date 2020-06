BRIEF-Dialight Sees 2020 Trading To Be Significantly H2 Weighted

June 16 (Reuters) - Dialight PLC:

* DIALIGHT PLC - IN RECENT WEEKS EXPERIENCED GENERALLY IMPROVING, BUT VOLATILE, ORDER INTAKE, ESPECIALLY IN US

* DIALIGHT PLC - STARTING TO SEE EARLY SIGNS OF PROJECT BUSINESS AND MRO ORDERS HAVE CONTINUED TO STRENGTHEN

* DIALIGHT PLC - DUE TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF FACILITIES IN APRIL ORDER BOOK IS HIGHER THAN WE HAD EXPECTED

* DIALIGHT - OPERATING MEXICO FACILITIES WITH REDUCED HEADCOUNT, EXTRA SHIFTS WHICH HAS LET CO RAMP UP PRODUCTION LEVELS TO NEAR PRE- COVID LEVELS

* DIALIGHT PLC - REMAINS DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR GIVEN UNCERTAINTY IN END MARKETS

* DIALIGHT PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECT TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR 2020 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY H2 WEIGHTED

* DIALIGHT - ADDITIONAL COSTS INCURRED IN COMPLYING WITH GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES, CRITICAL IN MAINTAINING "ESSENTIAL" STATUS OF FACILITIES GLOBALLY