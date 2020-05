May 14 (Reuters) - Dialog Group Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 505.4 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 143.7 MILLION RGT,YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 636.6 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.2 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* CONFIDENT PERFORMANCE WILL REMAIN POSITIVE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE

* DIALOG GROUP SEES ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT TO BE EXTREMELY CHALLENGING IN SHORT-MEDIUM TERM Source text bit.ly/2T42909 Further company coverage: