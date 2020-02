BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor To Acquire Adesto Technologies For $12.55 Per Share In Cash

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR TO ACQUIRE ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE FOR DIALOG WITHIN FIRST CALENDAR YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE

* TO ACQUIRE ADESTO FOR $12.55 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR FOR APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION ENTERPRISE VALUE

* EXPECTS ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION WITHIN FIRST CALENDAR YEAR OF CLOSE ACROSS COMBINED COMPANY

* DIALOG ANTICIPATES CONSIDERABLE ADDITIONAL REVENUE SYNERGIES GIVEN COMPLEMENTARY NATURE OF PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS AND TECHNOLOGY

* ADESTO EXPECTS TO REPORT FY 2019 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $118 MILLION AND CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH IS ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ADESTO HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND RECOMMENDS THAT ADESTO STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF TRANSACTION, AND DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF ADESTO HAVE AGREED TO VOTE THEIR SHARES IN FAVOR OF TRANSACTION Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)