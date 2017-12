Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor:

* CEO SAYS WE CURRENTLY SEE NO CHANGE TO OUR BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP WITH APPLE

* CEO SAYS WILL STILL TAKE A FEW MORE MONTHS BEFORE WE CAN MAKE STATEMENTS ON APPLE BUSINESS IN 2019

* CEO SAYS WITHIN Q1 2018 WE WOULD KNOW COMMERCIAL TERMS OF APPLE BUSINESS IN 2019 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)