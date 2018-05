May 3 (Reuters) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc:

* DIAMEDICA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM FDA MEETING ON PLANNED CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC - DIAMEDICA HAS RECEIVED FINAL MINUTES FROM TYPE B MEETING WITH US FDA

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC - PREPARING TO SUBMIT AN IND TO INITIATE DM199 CLINICAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE IN US