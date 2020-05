BRIEF-DiaMedica Announces Results In Top-Line Data From Phase II Remedy Acute Ischemic Stroke Study

May 13 (Reuters) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc:

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCES RESULTS IN TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE II REMEDY ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE STUDY & GIVES BUSINESS UPDATE, Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - DM199 MET PRIMARY SAFETY,TOLERABILITY ENDPOINTS IN REMEDY STUDY TOP-LINE DATA

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $12.6 MILLION; RUNWAY THROUGH 2021

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.19