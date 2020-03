BRIEF-Diamedica Therapeutics Says Remedy Phase II Study Of Dm199 Completes Enrollment

March 23 (Reuters) - DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc:

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - REMEDY PHASE II STUDY OF DM199 IN ACUTE ISCHEMIC STROKE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT; DATA READOUT EXPECTED IN Q2 2020

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - PHASE II STUDY OF DM199 IN CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE ONGOING; STEPS BEING TAKEN TO MITIGATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ANY TREATMENT DISRUPTIONS TO PATIENTS ALREADY ENROLLED IN THE REDUX STUDY FROM COVID-19

* DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS - CASH, INVESTMENTS OF $7.9 MILLION, $15.6 MILLION PRO FORMA WITH NET PROCEEDS FROM FEBRUARY 2020 PUBLIC OFFERING; RUNWAY THROUGH 2021 Source : (bit.ly/2WK37kR) Further company coverage: