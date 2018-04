April 25 (Reuters) - Diamond Bank PLC:

* DIAMOND BANK DIVESTS ITS 100% HOLDING IN DIAMOND BANK UK

* SIGNED SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MEMBER OF GFG ALLIANCE, FOR DISPOSAL OF ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN SUBSIDIARY, DIAMOND BANK (UK) PLC Source: bit.ly/2vPSpgM Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)