April 4 (Reuters) - Diamond Bank PLC:

* UNABLE TO RELEASE ITS 2017 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY MARCH 31, 2018

* DUE TO THE STAGE OF REVIEW OF ACCOUNTS BY CENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA, IT IS UNLIKELY THAT THIS WILL BE CONCLUDED IN TIME

* "OPTIMISTIC THAT ACCOUNTS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE BEFORE OR BY APRIL 30, 2018" Source text (bit.ly/2q40kBz) Further company coverage: