May 2 (Reuters) - Diamond Bank PLC:

* DIAMOND BANK PLC - UNABLE TO ISSUE 2017 AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITHIN EXTENDED DEADLINE OF APRIL 30, 2018

* DIAMOND BANK- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS STILL UNDERGOING REVIEW AND WE ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT THE REVIEW PROCESS WILL BE CONCLUDED WITHIN MAY 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2HOvwf0) Further company coverage: