July 26 (Reuters) - Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc :

* Diamond hill investment group, inc. Reports results for second quarter 2017

* Qtrly ‍revenue $35.5 million versus $32.7 million

* Qtrly ‍earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $7.38​

* ‍assets under management as of june 30, 2017 $20,924 million versus $19,381 million as of december 31, 2016​